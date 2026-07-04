Astros option struggling outfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros optioned struggling outfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land in one of four roster…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros optioned struggling outfielder Jake Meyers to Triple-A Sugar Land in one of four roster moves made before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros also optioned outfielder Joey Loperfido to Triple-A, recalled outfielder/infielder Zach Dezenzo from Triple-A and reinstated infielder/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. from the injured list.

Meyers, a Gold Glove finalist in 2024 and the Astros’ third-longest-tenured position player, went hitless in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Rays, dropping his batting average to .206 for the season. He has posted a .167/.231/.250 line since June 2, and he started just three of the Astros’ previous 10 games.

“He’s helped us to win a lot of games, helped us win a lot of postseason games,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “He’s part of this organization’s success, but he understood it. We’re going to help him. We’ve pinpointed some things that he’s going to be working on in Triple-A.”

Loperfido, who was reacquired in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays at the start of spring training, is batting .136 since returning from the injured list June 4.

Wade was 4 for 12 with a home run in four games with the Astros after signing as a free agent on June 4. He landed on the IL with a right hamstring strain on June 9.

Dezenzo batted .191 in 21 games with the Astros earlier this season before being optioned to Triple-A on June 5.

“(We’re trying to see) if having Wade and Dezenzo can spark something up and see if we can get something going,” Espada said.

The Astros began Saturday with a 43-47 record, three games back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.