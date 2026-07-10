Angel Reese secures 64th career double-double and the Dream beat the Storm

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 22 points, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 22 points, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her league-best 15th double-double of the season, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 89-78 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Reese passed Tina Charles (63) for the most double-doubles in a player’s first three WNBA seasons. She was helped off the court with 1:19 remaining after rolling her right ankle.

Reese put the Dream ahead 68-48 midway through the third quarter, and they led by at least eight points throughout in the fourth.

Natisha Hiedeman led Seattle (6-18) with 20 points and Dominique Malonga had 15 points and nine rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson finished with 12 points. Seattle had a season-high 21 turnovers.

FEVER 92, MERCURY 89

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell hit a layup with 10.1 seconds left to finish with 29 points and Indiana held on for a win over Phoenix.

The teams put two testy games in Indianapolis last month behind them, trading baskets instead of bumps and barbs.

Mitchell put Indiana (13-9) up 90-89 with her layup and Sophie Cunningham added two free throws to secure the win with Caitlin Clark on the bench in street clothes.

Aliyah Boston had 21 points after being held out of a 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper had 22 points each to lead the Mercury (8-15).

ACES 88, FIRE 80

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Jackie Young added 19 points and 11 assists, and Las Vegas beat Portland.

Wilson returned after missing three games due to a right leg injury and scored 10 of Las Vegas’ opening 20 points. She finished 10 of 19 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line for her seventh 30-point game this season.

NaLyssa Smith finished with 16 points for Las Vegas (16-6), which moved into a first-place tie with Minnesota in the standings. Young made eight of her 11 shots as the Aces shot 51%.

Carla Leite scored 13 points, and Megan Gustafson and Teja Oblak each added 11 for Portland (9-13).

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