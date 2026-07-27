Acuña returns to NL East-leading Braves after missing almost 7 weeks with left hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list on Monday after the…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves activated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list on Monday after the 2023 National League MVP missed almost seven weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Acuña started in right field, batted leadoff and went 1 for 4 in Monday’s 14-3 loss to the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

In his first at-bat, Acuña laced a 107.8 mph single to center field and scored on an infield single by Ozzie Albies. Acuña also struck out twice and bounced into a double play in the fifth after fouling a ball off his leg.

“He made his presence felt right away in the first and scores a run,” Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said. “So yeah, it’s good to have him back.”

The five-time All-Star is hitting .251 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and 15 steals. His season has been shortened by two hamstring injuries. He missed 15 games in May with the same injury.

“My timing is good,” Acuña said. “I was so excited.”

When Acuña was placed on the injured list on June 9, the Braves topped the majors with a 45-23 record and led the NL East by eight games over Philadelphia. Atlanta struggled in June without Acuña but has rebounded following the All-Star break and at 62-44 leads the second-place Phillies by 5 1/2 games.

“I think having him back is good thing for us,” Atlanta starting pitcher Martín Pérez said.

Acuña also has suffered two serious knee injuries in his career. He sustained a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in May 2024 and tore his right ACL midway through the 2021 season.

Though Acuña split time in his rehabilitation stint at designated hitter and in the outfield, Weiss recently said he expects Acuña will play primarily in right, his normal position.

The Braves optioned outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Gwinnett.

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