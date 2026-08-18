San Francisco’s Chase Center, Valkyries to host 2027 WNBA All-Star Game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game is coming to the Bay Area next summer. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game is coming to the Bay Area next summer.

League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement Tuesday that the WNBA showcase game will be held July 31, 2027, at Chase Center after a weekend of All-Star activities around the San Francisco region.

“We are thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time,” Engelbert said in a statement. “The Golden State Valkyries have brought incredible energy and excitement to the WNBA from the moment they were announced as an expansion team in 2023, and the response from fans across the Bay Area has been remarkable. Valkyries fans have embraced this team with an extraordinary level of passion and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see that energy on full display for an unforgettable All-Star weekend next summer.”

At the All-Star Game in Chicago last month players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike, who played in college at Stanford, said that many players felt that Golden State would be a great host for next year’s mid-summer exhibition game.

Hosting world-class events was always in the plans since long before Chase Center opened in 2019. The Valkyries have sold out all of their home games since the franchise’s inception last year — and the team became the first expansion organization to make the playoffs in its inaugural year. Golden State lost to the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx. The Valkyries clinched a playoff berth for this year on Monday night with a win over Dallas.

The NBA All-Star Game was played at Chase Center last year.

“Hosting AT&T WNBA All-Star in only our third season is an incredible honor and a reflection of everything this fanbase, this region, and this organization have built together,” Valkyries President Jess Smith said. “From day one, the Bay Area has shown up for this team in a way that’s redefined what’s possible in women’s basketball, and we can’t wait to put that same energy on display for the entire league next summer.”

Last week, Major League Baseball announced the 2028 All-Star Game would return to nearby Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

The Super Bowl was played in February at Levi’s Stadium, which then hosted the World Cup this summer.

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