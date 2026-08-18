Suns unveil plans for new LED display on arena as preparations continue for 2027 NBA All-Star Game

PHOENIX (AP) — The home of the Phoenix Suns is getting a very visible upgrade as it prepares to host…

PHOENIX (AP) — The home of the Phoenix Suns is getting a very visible upgrade as it prepares to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game in February.

The team said Tuesday it is installing an LED display on the exterior of Mortgage Matchup Center that will measure 226 feet wide by 41 feet tall, making it the only NBA or WNBA arena with a transparent display that large.

The multimillion-dollar upgrade should be ready sometime in September.

Josh Bartelstein, the CEO of both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, said the new display isn’t just an upgrade for All-Star weekend. He hopes it will become one of the centerpieces of downtown Phoenix, where fans can see recent highlights, previews for upcoming games or gather for watch parties during important games on the road.

“It’s something that (owner) Mat (Ishbia) pushes us on every year — what’s the big thing to improve the fan experience?” Bartelstein said. “We don’t take for granted that we get 17,000 fans every night, so we want to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Suns currently have a 209-game sellout streak that dates to 2021 and includes both regular season and postseason games.

Phoenix is hosting the All-Star Game for the fourth time and first since 2009. The city hosted the WNBA All-Star Game in 2024. Ishbia made a big financial splash that weekend when the franchise unveiled a $100 million practice facility dedicated solely to the Mercury.

“Mat has tasked us with making it the best ever,” Bartelstein said of the upcoming All-Star Game. “The best ever is in all the details. For every fan that comes in town, all the players, the different teams, we care about every detail. You’re going to see that once the All-Star Game comes here in February.

“Obviously, things like the video board will make a statement when you walk in. And then we’ll have a lot of other things along the way that separate us and help the league grow.”

___

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.