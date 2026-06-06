Yankees option C J.C Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, add Ali Sanchez as backup

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees shuffled their backup catcher alignment on Saturday, optioning J.C. Escarra to Triple-A…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees shuffled their backup catcher alignment on Saturday, optioning J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and selecting the contract of Ali Sanchez.

Sanchez batted ninth and is New York’s first right-handed hitting catcher since Jose Trevino started Game 3 of the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers.

The Yankees entered Saturday with an AL-worst .171 average from their catchers. Only San Diego’s .167 mark from its catchers is worse. Starter Austin Wells is hitting .166 with four homers and seven RBIs in 47 games.

“It just felt like with our catchers struggling a little bit offensively, just felt like the opportunity exists for Ali to get up here and give us a different look and give J.C. a chance to go down there and play a little more,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees continued a three-game series with the Red Sox.

In his second season backing up Wells, Escarra was hitting .177 with no homers and seven RBIs in 22 games. Last season, Escarra batted .202 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games.

Sanchez joined the Yankees after hitting .227 with six homers and 11 RBIs in 40 games in Triple-A. He also threw out 28% (12 of 31) of attempted base stealers.

Sanchez has batted .183 in 50 career games for the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, Blue Jays and Red Sox. He also has thrown out nearly 24% (10 of 28) attempted base stealers.

Stanton hits on field for second time, continues running

Giancarlo Stanton continued his recovery from right calf strain by taking at-bats against injured reliever Angel Chivilli for the second time this week.

Stanton also faced Chivilli on Wednesday and took four at-bats while seeing about 10 pitches.

Stanton, who has been on the injured list since April 28, also did light running.

He ran in the outfield from the right field foul line to an area behind second base. After that, Stanton ran past first base a few times while starting about halfway up the foul line.

“He’s in his second week of running,” Boone said. “Hopefully sooner rather than later but he’s continuing to build up the running portion.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.