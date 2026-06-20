World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Polymarket, Kalshi, Novig Top Weekend Signup Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up your new profile using the leading prediction market promo codes, you will be perfectly equipped to take advantage of today’s World Cup slate.

Prediction markets are different than a sportsbook, as they are more favorable. Users do not have to deal with oddsmakers or vigs. You will be competing with other users on the platform, and you can buy and sell your positions at any moment, giving you additional chances to secure a profit.

Sign up before the first match starts to maximize your trades. These are the matches on today’s slate:

Netherlands vs. Sweden (1 p.m. EST)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast (4 p.m. EST)

Ecuador vs. Curacao (8 p.m. EST)

Tunisia vs. Japan (12 p.m. EST)

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Leading Offers

Each of the leading offers are listed below. Click on the links and sign up for the offers you are interested in:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in bonuses here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 in bonuses here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 in bonuses here (iOS) or here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in coins here.

OG.com Promo Code: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 in CRO bonuses here.

ProphetX Promo Code: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Reward







To activate the Polymarket promo code offer, you will have to make a deposit of at least $20 to your account after you sign up. This will trigger an immediate $50 in bonuses, which can be used for all of the World Cup trades you are interested in.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: $15 Trading Bonus







Set up your new profile with Kalshi, then complete $10 in trades for today’s World Cup slate. Once you hit that threshold, whether in on trade or multiple, you will receive $15 in bonuses from this offer.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Bonus Offer















After you sign up with the FanDuel Promo code offer, you will be one trade away from getting $25 in bonuses. The amount does not matter, and once you hit submit on that transaction, you will receive the reward.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins







Set up your new profile using the Novig promo code, then spend $5 on the platform to unleash $50 in coins to your account. These coins can be used within the free portion of the app to make stress-free predictions on today’s games.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







After you create an account with the OG promo code, you will just have to start making trades on the platform. Start making your predictions for today’s action, then get up to $100 in bonuses as you complete more trades.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Start with a cryptocurrency trade after you sign up with this Crypto.com offer. Then, take your CRO from that trade and stake it on the platform. This will give you up to $50 in CRO bonuses to jumpstart your account.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses

Lastly, get a 20% spend match with ProphetX. This is used for your first transaction on the app, and it can be used to get up to $100 in bonuses. Complete your first trade for one of today’s World Cup matches to activate your bonus.