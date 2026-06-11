World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Best Offers for Mexico-South Africa, South Korea-Czechia

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The waiting is over, as the 2026 World Cup starts today with Mexico vs. South Africa this afternoon, followed by South Korea vs. Czechia, and you can get started with the best prediction market promo codes out there as the action starts.

These two Group A games starts off the month-long tournament that fans have been waiting years for. You can capitalize on all of the games with the best prediction market platforms out there.

Best World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes

It is important to note that these prediction market platforms are distinctly different from a sportsbook. First off, you are competing with other users, and do not have to deal with oddsmakers or a vig. Buy and sell your predictions at any moment to secure profits or mitigate losses in ways that sportsbooks do not offer. Just start signing up for all of the offers you are interested below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 bonus offer here.

Claim $50 bonus offer here. Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, get $10 bonus offer here.

Trade $10, get $10 bonus offer here. FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Trade any amount, get $25 bonus here (iOS) or here (Android).

Trade any amount, get $25 bonus here (iOS) or here (Android). Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, get $50 Novig Coins here.

Spend $5, get $50 Novig Coins here. OG Promo Code: Get $100 bonus offer here.

Get $100 bonus offer here. Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 bonus CRO offer here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer







Register with Polymarket, then complete a $20 deposit to your account to unlock yoru reward. This transaction instantly gives you $50 in bonuses to use on Mexico vs. South Africa or South Korea vs. Czechia.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Trading Bonus







When you sign up with Kalshi, you will have to complete $10 in trades on the platform. Once you hit that threshold, you will have $10 in bonuses credited to your account.

Your $10 in trades can be in one transaction, or broken up into multiple. Either way, you will get the $10 in bonuses.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Bonus Reward















The new FanDuel Predicts promo code offer gives you a chance to quickly secure $25 in bonuses. All you have to do is make one trade, and the amount is irrelevant.

So, once you complete your first transaction on either of today’s World Cup games, you will unlock your $25 in bonuses.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: $50 Coins







With Novig, you can secure $50 in coins to use within the app’s free mode. When you sign up, just spend $5 on the platform for any of today’s games. This will instantly release your $50 in Novig Coins. Then, just start testing out your strategies within the free portion of the app before playing with real money.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







When starting up your new account with OG, you just have to start making predictions for the World Cup. The more you trade, the more in bonuses you get (up to $100).

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer







Start up your new profile with Crypto.com, then make a cryptocurrency trade. This will give you CRO, which is the platform’s native currency. You will have to take that and stake it. This will determine how much in CRO bonuses you will get, up to $50.