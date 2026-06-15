World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: 7 Trading Offers For Group Stage Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge day of World Cup group stage games, you can capitalize on the latest prediction market promo code offers out there.

Whether you are making a prediction for IR Iran vs. New Zealand, Belgium vs. Egypt, or another match, you will easily be able to put various welcome offers to use.

Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. Buy and sell your positions at any point. Users compete against each other, too. This eliminates oddsmakers and vigs that come with using a sportsbook. Signing up now with these offers will maximize your choices to trade on the World Cup action as the tournament heats up this week.

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Top Bonuses For This Week’s Slate

Getting started with these offers is incredibly simple. Just click any of the links below and go through the registration processes to start locking in your bonuses and coins:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in bonuses here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 in bonuses here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 in bonuses here (iOS) and here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $5 in coins here.

OG Promo Code: Up to $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 in CRO bonuses here.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Trading Bonus







When you register with Polymarket, you will have to make a deposit of at least $20. This will release $50 in bonuses to your account, giving you $70 or more in total funds to trade on today’s matches.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus







To activate your new user offer with Kalshi, you will have to trade $10 on the platform. Whether it be a full $10 trade on one market, or splitting it up into multiple transactions, you will receive $10 in trades.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: $25 Bonus Offer















With FanDuel Predicts, you just have to make one singular trade of any amount to unlock your reward. Once you hit submit, you will receive $25 in bonuses right away to use on the rest of the action.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 Coins







Trigger $50 in coins to your account after you sign up with Novig by spending $5 on the app. Put your coins to use within the app’s free mode and test out your strategies risk-free.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







Get up to $100 in bonuses when you start making trades on the World Cup with OG. The more you trade, the more in bonuses you receive, up to the $100 ceiling.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonuses







After you sign up with Crypto.com, complete a cryptocurrency trade on the platform. Then, you will be able to take your CRO from that transaction and stake it. This will determine how much in CRO bonuses you get, up to the $50 ceiling.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $100 In Bonuses







Lastly, ProphetX allows users to get up to $100 in bonuses to start their accounts. This comes in the form of a 20% purchase match for your first transaction. So, control how much in bonuses you receive for World Cup action.