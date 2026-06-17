Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 World Cup Trading Bonus as Group Play Resumes

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome slate of World Cup games today via this link here, and claim the Polymarket promo code WTOP to receive a $50 sign-up bonus.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Bonus

Before making your predictions on any of this week’s matches—including the late-night showdown between Colombia and Uzbekistan—take a moment to review the details of the current welcome offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

To claim this value, you must be a completely new Polymarket customer who is 18 or older and physically located in an eligible state. After setting up your account, simply make an initial deposit of at least $20 to unlock your $50 sign-up bonus. The registration and deposit process is designed to be straightforward, ensuring your account is fully funded and ready to go before the opening whistle sounds.

Once your funds are unlocked, the $50 bonus can be applied to any of the multiple FIFA World Cup games on the schedule, giving you total flexibility across the day’s matches. Whether you want to concentrate your trading power on a single high-profile prediction—like England taking on Croatia—or prefer to spread your bonus across the entire slate to hunt for longshot value in games like Portugal against Congo DR and Ghana versus Panama, the choice is entirely yours.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today

We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and with a full slate of opening-round action, there are plenty of opportunities to put your welcome bonus to use. Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for today’s FIFA World Cup matchups. Because soccer matches can end in a tie after 90 minutes of regulation, predictions are provided as percentages for a home team victory, an away team victory, and a draw.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Portugal vs. Congo DR 73.3% 17.4% 9.4% England vs. Croatia 54.7% 25.5% 19.7% Ghana vs. Panama 42.9% 28.8% 28.3% Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 10.8% 20.4% 68.9%

Note: The win probabilities listed above are current as of June 17, 2026.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and simple process, ensuring you are ready to trade before the opening matches kick off. Once activated, the $50 bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for today and throughout this opening round. This gives new users complete flexibility to make predictions on their game—or games—of choice, whether you want to focus heavily on England vs. Croatia or spread your trades across multiple matchups like Ghana vs. Panama and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia.

Follow these simple steps to claim the offer:

Download the App: Download the official Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your newly created account.

Once your $20 initial deposit is processed, your $50 bonus will be activated and instantly credited to your account. You can immediately begin using these funds to trade on the various win probabilities and match outcomes across today’s exciting slate of World Cup action.