Wimbledon increases prize money by 20%, singles winners will earn $4.8 million

LONDON (AP) — Amid players’ calls for a bigger share of revenues, Wimbledon on Thursday announced 20% increases in total prize money and for the singles champions, who will earn 3.6 million pounds ($4.8 million) at the grass-court Grand Slam next month.
The total prize money including player per diems will be 64.2 million pounds ($85.8 million), All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said at a press conference.
Players have long been calling for a greater share of revenues from the four Grand Slams and recently began taking steps toward collective action.
Ahead of the French Open, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said players should at some point organize a boycott if their demands aren’t met. Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and others also spoke out.
Then, in pre-tournament news conferences at Roland Garros, top-10 players limited their sessions with journalists to 15 minutes in symbolic protest of their share of the tournament revenues.
Just over a year ago, 20 leading players signed a letter to the heads of the four Grand Slams seeking more prize money and a greater voice in decision making.
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