Wimbledon increases prize money by 20%, singles winners will earn $4.8 million

LONDON (AP) — Amid players’ calls for a bigger share of revenues, Wimbledon on Thursday announced 20% increases in total…

LONDON (AP) — Amid players’ calls for a bigger share of revenues, Wimbledon on Thursday announced 20% increases in total prize money and for the singles champions, who will earn 3.6 million pounds ($4.8 million) at the grass-court Grand Slam next month.

The total prize money including player per diems will be 64.2 million pounds ($85.8 million), All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said at a press conference.

Players have long been calling for a greater share of revenues from the four Grand Slams and recently began taking steps toward collective action.

Ahead of the French Open, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said players should at some point organize a boycott if their demands aren’t met. Men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and others also spoke out.

Then, in pre-tournament news conferences at Roland Garros, top-10 players limited their sessions with journalists to 15 minutes in symbolic protest of their share of the tournament revenues.

Just over a year ago, 20 leading players signed a letter to the heads of the four Grand Slams seeking more prize money and a greater voice in decision making.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.