Maclauchlan wins US Junior in first all-left-hander final in USGA history

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Noah Maclauchlan of Moseley, Virginia, beat Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, 6 and 5 in…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Noah Maclauchlan of Moseley, Virginia, beat Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, 6 and 5 in the U.S. Junior Amateur on Saturday in the first all-left-hander final in USGA history.

The 18-year-old Maclauchlan — No. 2,047 in the world amateur ranking — joined Brian Harman (2003) and Cory Whitsett (2007) as the only left-handed winners in the event.

“I don’t really have words right now,” Maclauchlan said. “It’s pretty surreal, pretty unbelievable to call myself a United States Junior champion. To have my name next to all the legends that have won this, including Tiger (Woods) and so many more, is so special.”

Maclauchlan earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Both finalists are exempt next month in the U.S. Amateur at Merion, although Russell was already in that field.

Maclauchlan will be a freshman this year at Liberty University. Russell — the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7 — plans to begin play at Florida State in 2027.

On Saturday on the Old Course, Maclauchlan tied the match with a par win on the par-4 16th, then took Nos. 17, 19, 21, 23, 24 and 28 — all with birdies — for a 6-up lead. Russell won the par-3 29th with a par, and Maclauchlan ended it with a 6-foot birdie putt on par-4 31st.

“It was a good match there the first 18, and kind of got my teeth kicked in there early (in the second 18),” Russell said

A few weeks ago, Maclauchlan thought his chance to play at Saucon Valley was dashed when he was the first alternate in the Portsmouth, Virginia, qualifier. But then Rawlin Sutter, one of the Portsmouth qualifiers, won the Alabama State Boys Junior, thus giving the spot to Maclauchlan.

“I owe Rawlin Sutter a special thanks,” Maclauchlan said. “I’m sure I’ll text him later, probably give him a call. But yeah, it was pretty surreal. Actually, he was at the qualifier that we all played in. Drove in the middle of the night with no sleep and then won the junior championship four days later.”

Maclauchlan’s younger brother, Liam, caddied for his brother after missing the cut for match play. Liam Maclauchlan is a 2027 Virginia commit.

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