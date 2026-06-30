Van Gisbergen sweeps Sonoma and F1’s Russell retakes second in standings

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES eero 400 In-Season Challenge – Round 2 Site: Joliet, Illinois. Track: Chicagoland Speedway. Race…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

eero 400

In-Season Challenge – Round 2

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (TNT).

Last year: This marks the Cup Series’ first race at Chicagoland Speedway since 2019.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen earned the eighth Cup victory of his career, matching Tony Stewart for second on NASCAR’s all-time road course wins list after fending off a late surge from Chase Briscoe at Sonoma.

Next race: July 12, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Chicagoland

Site: Joliet, Illinois.

Track: Chicagoland Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., race, 5:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Shane van Gisbergen made a decisive late move in the closing laps, overtaking Connor Zilisch in a two-lap sprint to the finish for the win.

Last race: Pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen led 66 of 79 laps while utilizing a fuel-saving strategy to earn him his second series win at Sonoma.

Next race: July 11, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs seized the lead in the closing moments of overtime when the frontrunner missed the final chicane, allowing him to collect his fourth victory of the season and the ninth of his career.

Next race: July 11, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Pirelli British Grand Prix

Site: Towcester, United Kingdom.

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race Distance: 52 laps, 190.2 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Lando Norris won his home British Grand Prix for McLaren as teammate Oscar Piastri finished second despite a penalty and Nico Hülkenberg claimed his first career podium.

Last race: George Russell converted pole position into an Austrian Grand Prix victory, holding off Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli to retake second in the championship standings.

Next race: July 19, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Honda Indy 200

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race Distance: 90 laps, 203.22 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 9 a.m., race, 12:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Scott Dixon used a two-stop fuel strategy to capitalize on a late error by Alex Palou and secure his first win of the season.

Last race: Christian Lundgaard completed a worst-to-first drive despite early front-wing damage, capitalizing late to earn his second victory of the season and the third of his career.

Next race: July 19, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: July 19, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS START TO FINISH SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NAPA AUTO PARTS GOPHER 50

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NAPA AUTO PARTS GOPHER 50

WORLD OF OUTLAWS NAPA AUTO PARTS GOPHER 50

Next race: July 8 – 14.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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