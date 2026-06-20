US Open at a glance

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all times…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (all times EDT):

LEADING: Wyndham Clark shot even-par 70 to finish the third round at 7-under 203 and take a six-shot lead into Sunday’s closing round.

CHASING: Scottie Scheffler is the headliner in a group of four tied for second place. The others: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Sam Stevens.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY: Emiliano Grillo shot the day’s best round (67) to pull into a tie for sixth at even par.

SCOTTIE WATCH: After lingering in the background for most of the week, Scheffler strung together three straight birdies on the back to earn a spot in Sunday’s last tee time with Clark. Scheffler and Grillo were the only two to shoot under par.

ANOTHER AMATEUR HOUR: After being paired together Saturday and both shooting 74, amateurs Miles Russell and Jackson Koivun found themselves paired together again for the last round.

COLD PUTTER: Xander Schauffele’s longest made putt on the day came from 6 feet, 7 inches. The total distance of all his makes combined was a paltry 46 feet, 11 inches. He shot 3-over 73 and is at even par.

NOTEWORTHY: The last player to lose after carrying a lead of five or more shots heading into the last round of a major was Jean van de Velde at the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie.

QUOTEWORTHY: “So much of it kind of depends on what Wyndham does. I could play a great round tomorrow and shoot 3- or 4-under and still lose by seven.” —Stevens.

KEY STATISTIC: No one has ever lost more than a five-shot lead in 125 previous editions of the U.S. Open. Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters is the only player to lose a six-shot lead in any major.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock).

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