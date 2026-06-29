Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Netherlands-Morocco, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating Underdog promo code WTOP, new users who sign up and play just $5 will unlock a guaranteed $50 in bonuses to use across the full slate of World Cup matchups. Click here to activate this offer.

Whether you are exploring the different World Cup markets around heavyweights like Brazil and Germany, this exclusive welcome offer applies seamlessly to the upcoming playoff fixtures. For fans looking beyond surface-level analysis, this promotion provides a highly strategic entry point into the knockout stages. It’s also worth noting that Underdog has tons of options on MLB as well.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonuses Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2026

Securing your bonus for the Round of 32 is a straightforward process. By applying the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can sign up and submit a $5 entry to receive a guaranteed $50 in bonuses. The reward is credited to your account regardless of your initial entry’s result, granting you the flexibility to build additional daily fantasy lineups throughout the knockout stage.

This welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform operates at the time of sign-up.

World Cup Round of 32 Preview

While casual fans often focus solely on which team will advance, individual player projections offer alternative ways to analyze the matchups without worrying about traditional match outcomes. Finding value in specific player performances, such as goalscorer probabilities. Here is a look at the three Round of 32 games coming up on Monday:

Brazil vs. Japan

Germany vs. Paraguay

Netherlands vs. Morocco

By zeroing in on high-probability attackers like Germany’s Deniz Undav or Brazil’s Igor Thiago, new users can strategically approach their daily fantasy sports lineups. Integrating these player projections with the different World Cup markets available on Underdog allows for a comprehensive approach to the slate. A simple $5 entry on these player projections is all it takes to unlock your guaranteed $50 in bonuses.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your guaranteed $50 in bonuses in time for thrilling Round of 32 matchups like Germany vs. Paraguay or Netherlands vs. Morocco is quick and easy. Follow these clear steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the Underdog app or website using standard personal information. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 through one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Build and submit a minimum $5 entry on any World Cup market, such as the highly anticipated Brazil vs. Japan clash, or any other available daily fantasy sport.

Once your qualifying $5 entry is placed, the $50 in bonuses will be activated and credited to your account. The outcome of your original $5 play will not impact this offer; whether your initial entry succeeds or fails, the $50 bonus is completely guaranteed.