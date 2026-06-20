Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Games, World Cup Picks

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The Underdog promo code WTOP provides all new users who sign up here with $50 in bonus entries to use on the MLB and World Cup games Saturday.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 Bonus Saturday

Before we dive into the analytical side of tonight’s matchups—like projecting the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers—we always suggest maximizing your initial value with the right promotional offer.

Here is the breakdown of the current welcome bonus:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in early bankroll management, and the current Underdog welcome offer gives new users a fantastic opportunity to optimize their daily fantasy experience right out of the gate. By signing up and playing just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to deploy across the platform.

Whether you are building an entry around Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strikeout projections as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles, or targeting Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets, this instant bonus provides immediate flexibility for your MLB picks. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating, legal state at the time of sign-up.

How to Use Your Underdog Bonus Tonight

Once you have claimed your bonus entries, it is time to start searching the board for market inefficiencies. You can target some of the most popular hit and strikeout props available on the slate to maximize your promotional value.

Here are eight hitters and two pitchers with notable lines for tonight’s action:

Tommy Edman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 1.5

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 1.5 Andy Pages (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 1.5

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 1.5 Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 0.5

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 0.5 Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 0.5

(Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Hits: 0.5 Kyle Tucker (Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5

(Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5 Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5

(Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5 Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5

(Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers) – Hits: 0.5 Pete Alonso (New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies) – Hits: 0.5

(New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies) – Hits: 0.5 Cristopher Sánchez (Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets) – Strikeouts: 7.5

(Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets) – Strikeouts: 7.5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles) – Strikeouts: 6.5

When examining the board, the Dodgers and Orioles matchup provides plenty of star power to anchor your standard or flex entries. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are heavily projected to record at least one hit tonight. It does stand to reason that Freeman is a strong play here, entering the contest having exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven home games.

On the mound, we’ve seen time and time again that blindly backing the over on star pitchers can be a mistake. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strikeout line sits at 6.5, but a closer look at the trends indicates he has failed to exceed that number in six of his last eight overall appearances. There is serious value in fading that line. Over in Philadelphia, Cristopher Sánchez carries a lofty 7.5 strikeout line against the Mets. If you are leaning toward the lower than for your entry, it is worth noting that Sánchez has failed to clear 7.5 strikeouts in eight of his last nine home starts.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Activating your new user bonus is a straightforward process. To claim your $50 in bonus entries for upcoming MLB action, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you input promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to successfully link the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available player props market to officially activate the promotion and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

Please remember that you must be a new user and meet the legal age and regional requirements in a participating state to qualify for this promotion.

Once your account is funded and your promo code WTOP bonus is activated, you will have two primary strategies to construct your entries for the diamond: