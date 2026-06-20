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U.S. Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 20, 2026, 8:24 PM

Saturday

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70

Third Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-69-70—203
Tom Kim, South Korea 70-67-72—209
Scottie Scheffler, United States 72-68-69—209
Sam Stevens, United States 68-69-72—209
Sahith Theegala, United States 72-67-70—209
Sam Burns, United States 71-68-71—210
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 73-70-67—210
Keith Mitchell, United States 70-70-70—210
Xander Schauffele, United States 71-66-73—210
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 67-70-74—211
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-71-70—211
Collin Morikawa, United States 73-65-73—211
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-71-71—212
Corey Conners, Canada 69-72-71—212
Ryder Cowan, United States 68-72-72—212
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 71-69-72—212
Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-70-73—213
Zac Blair, United States 71-70-72—213
Brian Harman, United States 69-71-73—213
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-69-73—213
Sungjae Im, South Korea 74-68-71—213
Michael Kim, United States 71-72-70—213
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-71-73—213
Maverick McNealy, United States 72-68-73—213
John Parry, England 71-71-71—213
J.T. Poston, United States 71-71-71—213
Aaron Rai, England 74-67-72—213
Gary Woodland, United States 67-73-73—213
Pierceson Coody, United States 72-71-71—214
Ben Griffin, United States 72-70-72—214
Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-68-72—214
Dustin Johnson, United States 66-77-71—214
Max McGreevy, United States 68-73-73—214
William Mouw, United States 70-70-74—214
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 71-70-73—214
Justin Rose, England 71-70-73—214
Justin Thomas, United States 71-68-75—214
Laurie Canter, England 72-72-71—215
Ben Kohles, United States 70-71-74—215
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 78-65-72—215
Cameron Young, United States 72-70-73—215
Michael Brennan, United States 72-71-73—216
Bud Cauley, United States 72-72-72—216
Harry Higgs, United States 71-68-77—216
Andrew Putnam, United States 74-68-74—216
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-70-73—216
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 69-72-76—217
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-73-74—217
Chris Gotterup, United States 75-69-73—217
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-74-74—217
John Keefer, United States 71-70-76—217
Jackson Koivun, United States 72-71-74—217
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 70-74-73—217
Miles Russell, United States 72-71-74—217
Jacob Bridgeman, United States 73-71-74—218
Marek Fleming, United States 72-72-74—218
Max Greyserman, United States 69-73-76—218
Benjamin James, United States 69-72-77—218
Kurt Kitayama, United States 74-68-76—218
Spencer Tibbits, United States 68-74-76—218
Jackson Van Paris, United States 70-72-76—218
Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 71-71-77—219
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 71-73-75—219
Caleb Surratt, United States 75-69-75—219
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-73-77—221
Neal Shipley, United States 71-73-77—221
Eric Lee, United States 74-70-78—222
Russell Henley, United States 70-73-80—223
Patrick Rodgers, United States 72-71-80—223
Peter Uihlein, United States 74-70-80—224
James Nicholas, United States 71-72-82—225
Dylan Wu, United States 73-71-82—226

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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