U.S. Open Scores

Saturday At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton, N.Y. Purse: $22.5 million Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70 Third Round Wyndham Clark, United…

Saturday

At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Purse: $22.5 million

Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70

Third Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-69-70—203 Tom Kim, South Korea 70-67-72—209 Scottie Scheffler, United States 72-68-69—209 Sam Stevens, United States 68-69-72—209 Sahith Theegala, United States 72-67-70—209 Sam Burns, United States 71-68-71—210 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 73-70-67—210 Keith Mitchell, United States 70-70-70—210 Xander Schauffele, United States 71-66-73—210 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 67-70-74—211 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-71-70—211 Collin Morikawa, United States 73-65-73—211 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-71-71—212 Corey Conners, Canada 69-72-71—212 Ryder Cowan, United States 68-72-72—212 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 71-69-72—212 Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-70-73—213 Zac Blair, United States 71-70-72—213 Brian Harman, United States 69-71-73—213 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 71-69-73—213 Sungjae Im, South Korea 74-68-71—213 Michael Kim, United States 71-72-70—213 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 69-71-73—213 Maverick McNealy, United States 72-68-73—213 John Parry, England 71-71-71—213 J.T. Poston, United States 71-71-71—213 Aaron Rai, England 74-67-72—213 Gary Woodland, United States 67-73-73—213 Pierceson Coody, United States 72-71-71—214 Ben Griffin, United States 72-70-72—214 Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-68-72—214 Dustin Johnson, United States 66-77-71—214 Max McGreevy, United States 68-73-73—214 William Mouw, United States 70-70-74—214 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 71-70-73—214 Justin Rose, England 71-70-73—214 Justin Thomas, United States 71-68-75—214 Laurie Canter, England 72-72-71—215 Ben Kohles, United States 70-71-74—215 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 78-65-72—215 Cameron Young, United States 72-70-73—215 Michael Brennan, United States 72-71-73—216 Bud Cauley, United States 72-72-72—216 Harry Higgs, United States 71-68-77—216 Andrew Putnam, United States 74-68-74—216 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-70-73—216 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 69-72-76—217 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-73-74—217 Chris Gotterup, United States 75-69-73—217 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69-74-74—217 John Keefer, United States 71-70-76—217 Jackson Koivun, United States 72-71-74—217 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 70-74-73—217 Miles Russell, United States 72-71-74—217 Jacob Bridgeman, United States 73-71-74—218 Marek Fleming, United States 72-72-74—218 Max Greyserman, United States 69-73-76—218 Benjamin James, United States 69-72-77—218 Kurt Kitayama, United States 74-68-76—218 Spencer Tibbits, United States 68-74-76—218 Jackson Van Paris, United States 70-72-76—218 Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 71-71-77—219 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 71-73-75—219 Caleb Surratt, United States 75-69-75—219 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-73-77—221 Neal Shipley, United States 71-73-77—221 Eric Lee, United States 74-70-78—222 Russell Henley, United States 70-73-80—223 Patrick Rodgers, United States 72-71-80—223 Peter Uihlein, United States 74-70-80—224 James Nicholas, United States 71-72-82—225 Dylan Wu, United States 73-71-82—226

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