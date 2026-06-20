U.S. Open Scores

Saturday
At Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y.
Purse: $22.5 million
Yardage: 7,440; Par: 70
Third Round
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|64-69-70—203
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|70-67-72—209
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|72-68-69—209
|Sam Stevens, United States
|68-69-72—209
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|72-67-70—209
|Sam Burns, United States
|71-68-71—210
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|73-70-67—210
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|70-70-70—210
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|71-66-73—210
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|67-70-74—211
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-71-70—211
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|73-65-73—211
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-71-71—212
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-72-71—212
|Ryder Cowan, United States
|68-72-72—212
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|71-69-72—212
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|70-70-73—213
|Zac Blair, United States
|71-70-72—213
|Brian Harman, United States
|69-71-73—213
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|71-69-73—213
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|74-68-71—213
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-72-70—213
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|69-71-73—213
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|72-68-73—213
|John Parry, England
|71-71-71—213
|J.T. Poston, United States
|71-71-71—213
|Aaron Rai, England
|74-67-72—213
|Gary Woodland, United States
|67-73-73—213
|Pierceson Coody, United States
|72-71-71—214
|Ben Griffin, United States
|72-70-72—214
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|74-68-72—214
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|66-77-71—214
|Max McGreevy, United States
|68-73-73—214
|William Mouw, United States
|70-70-74—214
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|71-70-73—214
|Justin Rose, England
|71-70-73—214
|Justin Thomas, United States
|71-68-75—214
|Laurie Canter, England
|72-72-71—215
|Ben Kohles, United States
|70-71-74—215
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|78-65-72—215
|Cameron Young, United States
|72-70-73—215
|Michael Brennan, United States
|72-71-73—216
|Bud Cauley, United States
|72-72-72—216
|Harry Higgs, United States
|71-68-77—216
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|74-68-74—216
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|73-70-73—216
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|69-72-76—217
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-73-74—217
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|75-69-73—217
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|69-74-74—217
|John Keefer, United States
|71-70-76—217
|Jackson Koivun, United States
|72-71-74—217
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|70-74-73—217
|Miles Russell, United States
|72-71-74—217
|Jacob Bridgeman, United States
|73-71-74—218
|Marek Fleming, United States
|72-72-74—218
|Max Greyserman, United States
|69-73-76—218
|Benjamin James, United States
|69-72-77—218
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|74-68-76—218
|Spencer Tibbits, United States
|68-74-76—218
|Jackson Van Paris, United States
|70-72-76—218
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium
|71-71-77—219
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|71-73-75—219
|Caleb Surratt, United States
|75-69-75—219
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-73-77—221
|Neal Shipley, United States
|71-73-77—221
|Eric Lee, United States
|74-70-78—222
|Russell Henley, United States
|70-73-80—223
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|72-71-80—223
|Peter Uihlein, United States
|74-70-80—224
|James Nicholas, United States
|71-72-82—225
|Dylan Wu, United States
|73-71-82—226
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