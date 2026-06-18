Tottenham signs Netherlands center back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Jan Paul van Hecke on Thursday from Brighton for a…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Jan Paul van Hecke on Thursday from Brighton for a reported fee of 52 million pounds ($68 million).

The 26-year-old Van Hecke, who is playing at the World Cup, will be reunited with coach Roberto De Zerbi, having played for him at Brighton.

“I already have a really strong connection with the head coach, who I’m looking forward to working with again,” Van Hecke said in the Premier League club’s announcement.

Tottenham described Van Hecke as “passionate and imposing.” The team said he signed a “long-term contract” without specifying the number of seasons.

“He is a strong, intelligent centre back who is brave in possession and plays with personality,” De Zerbi said. “Those are important qualities for the way I want our team to set up.”

Van Hecke made his World Cup debut on Sunday in the Netherlands’ 2-2 draw with Japan.

After narrowly avoiding relegation, Tottenham has been bolstering its defensive ranks. Spurs signed Argentina center back Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and left-back Andy Robertson from Liverpool on free transfers.

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