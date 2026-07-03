3 dead after car hits motorcycle on Maryland Route 301

Maryland State Police say it happened at 12:45 a.m. when a black Tesla Model 3 was making a left turn from Route 301 onto Governors Park Lane.

Three people are dead and one was sent to the hospital following a crash on Route 301 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said it happened at 12:45 a.m. when a black Tesla Model 3 was making a left turn from Route 301 onto Governors Park Lane.

Police said that the Tesla “failed to yield” to the right of way of a Harley-Davidson traveling southbound on Route 301.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Telsa, police said.

The rear passenger in the Tesla, the operator of the motorcycle and a passenger on the motorcyle were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

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