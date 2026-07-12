Bregman’s season-high 4 RBIs lead Cubs over Reds 8-4 heading into break

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bregman had a season-high four RBIs, including a three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning, and…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bregman had a season-high four RBIs, including a three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 Sunday.

Chicago took two of three from the Reds and entered the All-Star break at 54-42, in position for an NL wild card and five games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Cincinnati (43-52) lost its fourth straight series and is last in the division.

Bregman was a triple shy of the cycle after hitting a two-run homer Saturday. He had a go-ahead RBI double in the first, singled in the fifth and hit his ninth home run of the season, a drive off Pierce Johnson.

Bregman is hitting .241 with 41 RBIs after signing a $175 million, five-year contract.

Matthew Boyd (5-1) improved to 5-0 in eight starts since losing his opening outing, allowing four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Jacob Webb got two outs for his fifth save.

With the score 4-4, Dansby Swanson doubled off Chase Petty (1-2) starting the seventh and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s one-out single off Sam Moll, his first hit of the series.

Michael Busch’s RBI double in the first built a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati went ahead 4-2 in the third when Spencer Steer hit an RBI grounder, JJ Bleday singled in a run and Eugenio Suárez hit his 200th homer, a two-run drive.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in four innings.

Up next

Cubs: Hosts Minnesota starting Friday.

Reds: Begin the second half Friday at Colorado.

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