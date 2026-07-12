Bregman’s season-high 4 RBIs lead Cubs over Reds 8-4 heading into break

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alex Bregman had a season-high four RBIs, including a three-run homer in a four-run seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 Sunday.
Chicago took two of three from the Reds and entered the All-Star break at 54-42, in position for an NL wild card and five games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Cincinnati (43-52) lost its fourth straight series and is last in the division.
Bregman was a triple shy of the cycle after hitting a two-run homer Saturday. He had a go-ahead RBI double in the first, singled in the fifth and hit his ninth home run of the season, a drive off Pierce Johnson.
Bregman is hitting .241 with 41 RBIs after signing a $175 million, five-year contract.
Matthew Boyd (5-1) improved to 5-0 in eight starts since losing his opening outing, allowing four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Jacob Webb got two outs for his fifth save.
With the score 4-4, Dansby Swanson doubled off Chase Petty (1-2) starting the seventh and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s one-out single off Sam Moll, his first hit of the series.
Michael Busch’s RBI double in the first built a 2-0 lead.
Cincinnati went ahead 4-2 in the third when Spencer Steer hit an RBI grounder, JJ Bleday singled in a run and Eugenio Suárez hit his 200th homer, a two-run drive.
Reds starter Andrew Abbott gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in four innings.
Up next
Cubs: Hosts Minnesota starting Friday.
Reds: Begin the second half Friday at Colorado.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.