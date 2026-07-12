Twins beat Angels 4-2 and head into break winning 8 of their last 9 series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered and drove in two runs, Ryan Jeffers added a two-run double and the Minnesota…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered and drove in two runs, Ryan Jeffers added a two-run double and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 Sunday and have won eight of their last nine series heading into the All-Star break.

Larnach’s single in the third inning scored Luke Keaschall, tying the game at 1. Jeffers followed with a double that knocked in Ryan Kreidler and Larnach, extending the lead to 3-1.

Larnach added a 405-foot solo homer to right in the eighth inning, his seventh of the season, as the Twins won their fifth straight series.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley (9-3) worked seven innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Andrew Morris struck out two over the last two innings and earned his third save.

Josh Lowe and Denzer Guzman hit solo home runs for the Angels. Lowe’s eighth of the season came in the second inning and Guzman added his fourth in the seventh inning.

José Soriano (8-6) allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks in five innings.

Up next

Angels: Host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series starting Friday.

Twins: Travel to Chicago and face the Cubs in a three-game set starting Friday.

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