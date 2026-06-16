Tim Payne, New Zealand’s viral World Cup star, to join Paraguay club Olimpia, source says

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Payne, the little-known New Zealand defender who became a social media celebrity, will leave his home…

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Payne, the little-known New Zealand defender who became a social media celebrity, will leave his home country to play for Paraguay’s reigning champion Olimpia, a team with a long tradition in South American soccer.

The information was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the negotiations Tuesday. The person requested anonymity because the Paraguayan club has not yet officially announced the signing. The source did not disclose financial terms of the contract.

The 38-year-old Payne, will leave Wellington Phoenix Football Club.

Payne’s popularity soared after a campaign orchestrated by the Argentine influencer El Scarso, who identified Payne as the least-known player at the World Cup based on his small social media following and asked his followers to unite to make him famous.

Since that request, Payne’s Instagram following skyrocketed from just under 5,000 to more than 5.8 million.

Now there’s even a song supporting Payne. The chorus, in Spanish, says: “I’ve got his back. I cheer him on. I’ve been rooting for him from the beginning. Tim Payne, from cradle to grave. You’re a crack. I cheer you on, every step.” It continues “no Payne, no gain.”

Payne started in New Zealand’s 2-2 draw against Iran on Monday in their opening Group G match. The All Whites have yet to win a game in their three appearances.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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