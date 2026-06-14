Tigers-Guardians game postponed by rain, delaying Travis Kelce’s first pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mother Nature wrecked havoc on Travis Kelce’s scheduled first pitch before Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mother Nature wrecked havoc on Travis Kelce’s scheduled first pitch before Sunday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

The final game of the weekend series was postponed because of the threat of inclement weather, 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 4. The rescheduled game will start at 2:10 p.m. EDT with the regular game at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

It was sunny when the teams and umpire crew met, but weather radar showed a large cell of rain and thunderstorms coming in from the West and lasting for at least five hours.

Kelce was scheduled to throw out the first pitch after it was announced on May 27 that he had purchased a minority stake in the Guardians. The Cleveland native — a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and fiancé of music superstar Taylor Swift — bought a small share of David Blitzer’s 35% stake. Blitzer can become the controlling owner after the 2027 season or he can wait to exercise that option later.

Kelce tried to throw the first pitch during Cleveland’s 2023 home opener against Seattle but ended up throwing a ball that spiked near the plate and skipped to the backstop.

Detroit’s Casey Mize was scheduled to come off the injured list and pitch Sunday’s game, but the right-hander has been moved to Wednesday at Houston. Right-hander Troy Milton (3-0) will still take the mound for Monday’s series opener against the Astros.

Cleveland has a day off Monday before beginning a three-game series at Milwaukee on Tuesday. Slade Cecconi (3-5) will still go on Tuesday while Gavin Williams (9-3) gets the start on Wednesday after originally being scheduled to go Sunday.

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