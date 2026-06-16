Tigers’ Colt Keith rediscovers power stroke with 3-homer game in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Colt Keith rediscovered his home run swing in Houston, swatting three round-trippers against the Astros on Monday…

HOUSTON (AP) — Colt Keith rediscovered his home run swing in Houston, swatting three round-trippers against the Astros on Monday night.

Keith, who bats from the left side, hit a towering, two-out, two-run shot to right-center in the third inning, a two-run drive down the right-field line in the seventh, and an opposite-field solo homer in the ninth over the 19-foot left field wall at Daikin Park.

“I was up there and on-time for the fastballs tonight and I was able to do some damage,” Keith said after finishing with six RBIs in the Tigers’ 9-3 victory. “We all know they come in bunches in this game.”

The 24-year-old Keith hit 13 home runs in each of his previous two major league seasons, but had just one this year before Monday night’s power display in Houston.

The only Tigers player younger than Keith to launch three home runs in a game was Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who was 20 when he did it on April 17, 1955.

“I see the ball well here,” said Keith, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first. ”Definitely one of the best games I’ve had in my life. It was a lot of fun. We’ve just got to keep stacking days, and keep doing it and get back in this thing.”

The Tigers (30-42) have struggled for much of this season, but were six games out of the American League’s third and final wild-card playoff spot after Monday’s victory.

Max Muncy and Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only other major leaguers to hit three homers in a game this season. Muncy did it April 10 against Texas and Pages accomplished the feat May 6 — also in Houston.

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