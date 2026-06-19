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Tempo’s Brittney Sykes out with plantar fascia injury, Kiki Rice has left ankle sprain

The Associated Press

June 19, 2026, 10:01 AM

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s Brittney Sykes suffered a plantar fascia injury on Tuesday, the team announced Friday and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Sykes was hurt in a non-contact injury in the third quarter of the team’s loss to Indiana on Tuesday. She was helped off the court. Sykes was the league’s third-leading scorer in averaging 20.7 points a game coming into the Fever matchup.

The expansion Tempo also announced Friday that Kiki Rice had suffered a grade 3 left ankle sprain on June 3 in a loss at New York. She hasn’t played since and the team said she also would be re-evaluated in the upcoming weeks.

Both are expected to return this season.

The Tempo, who are the first WNBA franchise outside of the United States, are 7-8 on the season.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

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