Stowers leads Marlins against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (31-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (37-38, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (31-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (37-38, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0); Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants after Kyle Stowers had four hits against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Miami has a 37-38 record overall and a 23-16 record at home. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

San Francisco is 31-43 overall and 17-23 in road games. The Giants have hit 79 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 RBIs for the Marlins. Stowers is 10 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, six triples and three home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 14 for 40 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Giants: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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