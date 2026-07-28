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Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber out of starting lineup, expected to miss game in Miami due to illness

The Associated Press

July 28, 2026, 5:13 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is out of the starting lineup and expected to miss Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins in Miami due to illness.

Phillies manager Don Mattingly said Schwarber, the National League leader with 33 home runs, is dealing with a gastrointestinal issue.

“I hope it’s a day, but we’ll see,” Mattingly said of Schwarber’s illness.

Schwarber singled, walked and scored in four at-bats in Monday’s 8-7 loss to the Marlins, which snapped Miami’s franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

The 33-year-old Schwarber missed three games earlier this season because of a similar discomfort. He is hitting .252 with 62 RBIs.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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