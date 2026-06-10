Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama can add to his Madison Square Garden villain legacy in Game 4 of NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama does not think he has surpassed Trae Young as the biggest villain for New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama does not think he has surpassed Trae Young as the biggest villain for New York Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden. Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night is another chance for Wemby to add to that legacy.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs can even the series if they win again on the road like they did in Game 3. The 7-foot-4 big man from France took over Monday night with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks, including flying in to swat the ball off the backboard on what looked like an easy layup by Landry Shamet.

He also caught the ire of the crowd in the form of a vulgar chant after fouling Karl-Anthony Towns with 9.6 seconds left in the first half. That was just one of several moments Wembanyama ticked off his opponents.

During the first quarter, Wembanyama shoved Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in the head on a play that went uncalled. New York’s Jose Alvarado said Monday that Wembanyama “got away with one,” and added, “That’ll be the last one.”

Wembanyama was whistled for three personal fouls in Game 3.

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