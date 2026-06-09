Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 10
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Western
BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh (joined in progress) (6:40 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:05 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Costa Rica, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Forge FC
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Blaze
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits at Talons
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
USA — Los Angeles at Seattle
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.