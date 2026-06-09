Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 10 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Western

BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh (joined in progress) (6:40 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Costa Rica, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Forge FC

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Blaze

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits at Talons

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

USA — Los Angeles at Seattle

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