Sports on TV for Monday, June 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 8 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Houston at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 3

ESPN — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 3 (The Pat McAfee Show)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland, Lille, France

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. Peru, Puebla, Mexico

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Indiana at Washington

PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington

10 p.m.

USA — Seattle at Las Vegas

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