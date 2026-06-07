Sports on TV for Monday, June 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 8
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Houston at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 3
ESPN — NBA Finals: San Antonio at New York, Game 3 (The Pat McAfee Show)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: France vs. Northern Ireland, Lille, France
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. Peru, Puebla, Mexico
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP & s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Indiana at Washington
PEACOCK — Indiana at Washington
10 p.m.
USA — Seattle at Las Vegas
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