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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 30, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Texas -113 at CLEVELAND -109
at N.Y YANKEES -149 Detroit +122
Tampa Bay -142 at KANSAS CITY +117
Minnesota -125 at HOUSTON +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -155 San Diego +126
at PHILADELPHIA -138 Pittsburgh +114
at ATLANTA -133 St. Louis +109
at MILWAUKEE -163 Cincinnati +134
Miami -162 at COLORADO +133
San Francisco -121 at ARIZONA -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -154 Washington +125
N.Y Mets -117 at TORONTO -105
LA Dodgers -195 at ATHLETICS +157

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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