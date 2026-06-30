MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Texas -113 at CLEVELAND -109…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Texas
|-113
|at CLEVELAND
|-109
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-149
|Detroit
|+122
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+117
|Minnesota
|-125
|at HOUSTON
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-155
|San Diego
|+126
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-133
|St. Louis
|+109
|at MILWAUKEE
|-163
|Cincinnati
|+134
|Miami
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+133
|San Francisco
|-121
|at ARIZONA
|-101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Washington
|+125
|N.Y Mets
|-117
|at TORONTO
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-195
|at ATHLETICS
|+157
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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