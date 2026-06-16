MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -187 Detroit +152 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at N.Y…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-187
|Detroit
|+152
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-122
|Miami
|+104
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|San Francisco
|+118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-205
|Tampa Bay
|+172
|at ARIZONA
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
|Cleveland
|-118
|at MILWAUKEE
|+100
|Pittsburgh
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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