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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 16, 2026, 4:15 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -187 Detroit +152
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -172 Chicago White Sox +144
at SEATTLE -132 Baltimore +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -136 at CINCINNATI +116
at PHILADELPHIA -122 Miami +104
at ST. LOUIS OFF San Diego OFF
at ATLANTA -138 San Francisco +118
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Colorado +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at LA DODGERS -205 Tampa Bay +172
at ARIZONA -164 LA Angels +138
Cleveland -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
Pittsburgh -126 at ATHLETICS +108

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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