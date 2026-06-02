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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2026, 5:41 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (218½) New York

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -153 Detroit +128
at MINNESOTA -156 Chicago White Sox +130
at BOSTON -151 Baltimore +126
at N.Y YANKEES -158 Cleveland +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -110 at WASHINGTON -108
at PHILADELPHIA -198 San Diego +165
at MILWAUKEE -161 San Francisco +135
LA Dodgers -193 at ARIZONA +161

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -149 N.Y Mets +125
at CINCINNATI -139 Kansas City +117
at ATLANTA -145 Toronto +122
Texas -113 at ST. LOUIS -107
Athletics -123 at CHICAGO CUBS +104
Pittsburgh -153 at HOUSTON +129
at LA ANGELS -160 Colorado +134

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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