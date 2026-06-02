NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (218½) New York MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (218½) New York

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -153 Detroit +128 at MINNESOTA -156 Chicago White Sox +130 at BOSTON -151 Baltimore +126 at N.Y YANKEES -158 Cleveland +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -110 at WASHINGTON -108 at PHILADELPHIA -198 San Diego +165 at MILWAUKEE -161 San Francisco +135 LA Dodgers -193 at ARIZONA +161

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -149 N.Y Mets +125 at CINCINNATI -139 Kansas City +117 at ATLANTA -145 Toronto +122 Texas -113 at ST. LOUIS -107 Athletics -123 at CHICAGO CUBS +104 Pittsburgh -153 at HOUSTON +129 at LA ANGELS -160 Colorado +134

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.