NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN ANTONIO 4½ (218½) New York MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4½
|(218½)
|New York
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-153
|Detroit
|+128
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-151
|Baltimore
|+126
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-158
|Cleveland
|+133
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-110
|at WASHINGTON
|-108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|San Diego
|+165
|at MILWAUKEE
|-161
|San Francisco
|+135
|LA Dodgers
|-193
|at ARIZONA
|+161
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-149
|N.Y Mets
|+125
|at CINCINNATI
|-139
|Kansas City
|+117
|at ATLANTA
|-145
|Toronto
|+122
|Texas
|-113
|at ST. LOUIS
|-107
|Athletics
|-123
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+104
|Pittsburgh
|-153
|at HOUSTON
|+129
|at LA ANGELS
|-160
|Colorado
|+134
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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