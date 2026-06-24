Montgomery Co. jury finds man guilty in 2022 murder involving MS-13 gang members

Montgomery County prosecutors say multiple MS-13 gang members are behind a 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Edvin Agustin Leon was shot and killed on Nov. 9, 2022.(Courtesy Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office ) Edvin Agustin Leon was shot and killed on Nov. 9, 2022.(Courtesy Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office ) It’s been more than three years since known members of the MS-13 gang led two men into a wooded area and shot them in Montgomery County, Maryland.

One man, 20-year-old Edvin Agustin Leon, died from his wounds on Nov. 9, 2022. Another survived by pretending to be dead then crawled a quarter mile to get help, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Last week, a 22-year-old was convicted on charges stemming from the shootings, and a 32-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for his involvement.

Investigators believe five people were behind the shootings in Northwest Stream Valley Park, near the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring.

The state’s attorney’s office said two high-ranking members of MS-13 provided guns to other members and told them to kill the two men.

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Sender Godoy-Lemus, 22, of Silver Spring, was found guilty on June 18 on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy in Agustin Leon’s death.

He was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy in the shooting of the second man, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and participation in a criminal organization resulting in death.

Godoy-Lemus’ conviction comes after his first trial ended in a hung jury in 2025. His sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Carlo Yaque del Cid, 32, of Hyattsville, was sentenced on June 17 to two consecutive life sentences plus five years for Agustin Leon’s death and the shooting of the second man. He faced the same charges as Godoy-Lemus.

Where things stand with the other men accused in the shootings

Another member of MS-13 was sentenced last summer to life in prison plus 52 years; Edgard Castro-Contreras is believed to have fired the shots that killed Agustin Leon.

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade is awaiting a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He faces two life sentences plus 20 years.

And Jonathan Videz Martinez is slated to go on trial on charges related to the shooting, including first-degree murder.

Their cases are all being prosecuted in Montgomery County.

One of the men who was shot told investigators that he and Agustin Leon were accosted by MS-13 gang members over an accusation, according to charging documents. He said the gang members separated him from Agustin Leon in the wooded area before they were shot.

Agustin Leon died at the scene. The other man, though he’d been shot multiple times, crawled through the park crying for help. Neighbors called 911.

Montgomery County police, the FBI, Maryland-National Capital Park Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service investigated the shootings.

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