MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 Kansas City +120 at DETROIT OFF Houston OFF…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 Kansas City +120 at DETROIT OFF Houston OFF at TORONTO -152 Texas +128 N.Y Yankees -156 at BOSTON +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -186 at WASHINGTON +151 at N.Y METS -116 Chicago Cubs -106 at ST. LOUIS -136 Arizona +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -136 at PITTSBURGH +112 at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Athletics +112

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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