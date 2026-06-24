MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 Kansas City +120 at DETROIT OFF Houston OFF…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|Kansas City
|+120
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Texas
|+128
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at BOSTON
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-186
|at WASHINGTON
|+151
|at N.Y METS
|-116
|Chicago Cubs
|-106
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Arizona
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-136
|at PITTSBURGH
|+112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-136
|Athletics
|+112
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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