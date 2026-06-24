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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 24, 2026, 5:11 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -146 Kansas City +120
at DETROIT OFF Houston OFF
at TORONTO -152 Texas +128
N.Y Yankees -156 at BOSTON +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -186 at WASHINGTON +151
at N.Y METS -116 Chicago Cubs -106
at ST. LOUIS -136 Arizona +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -136 at PITTSBURGH +112
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Athletics +112

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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