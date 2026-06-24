Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz leaves vs. Mariners in fourth inning with hamstring issue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz left in the fourth inning against Seattle with discomfort in his…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz left in the fourth inning against Seattle with discomfort in his left hamstring Wednesday night.

Esmerlyn Valdez pinch hit for Horwitz and had an RBI single during a five-run fourth in which the Pirates took a 5-1 lead.

Horwitz finished 1 for 3 and is hitting .280 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and 40 walks in 74 games.

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