New security measures installed along the Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump said half a dozen people have been arrested and several more have been cited for vandalizing the new lining at the Reflecting Pool, according to a Truth Social post.

President Donald Trump said half a dozen people have been arrested and several more have been cited in connection with vandalizing the new lining at the Reflecting Pool, according to a Truth Social post. Because of that, new security measures have been installed.

Portable lights and security camera towers have been placed every hundred yards along the edge of the Reflecting Pool.

“They don’t look real good, but the fact that they’re trying to protect the monuments, the fact that they’re trying to keep them in a good quality, good condition, I think that’s a good thing,” John Kirkegaard, a visitor to the Reflecting Pool, told WTOP.

The president has claimed that vandals cut a “350-foot gash” into the new liner that was installed last month. Pieces of the liner have been seen floating at the surface.

There is also fencing that is starting to go up around the outer edges of the pool area. In a statement, an Interior Department spokesperson said “the Reflecting Pool was always set to be fenced off ahead of the 4th of July. As in years prior, one of the launch pads for the fireworks is around the pool, so fencing is put up to ensure public safety. With the increase in vandalism by leftist activists, the fencing is going up earlier than originally planned to ensure no more damage is done to this historic site.”

For now, pedestrians and visitors to the site can still walk along the water’s edge. As for the water, it has been plagued with algal blooms over the past week.

With the help of nanobubble systems and chemicals, the water is currently much clearer with a good view of the “American flag blue” liner.

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