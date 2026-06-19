Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get a $500 Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB Picks

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Dive into a full Friday of MLB and World Cup action using the Splash promo code WTOP (this link here gets you started), and take home a $500 bonus while doing so.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for $500 Deposit Match Offer

Before the action gets underway on June 19, 2026, on the East Coast, it does stand to reason that you should take full advantage of the newest welcome offer. Signing up and claiming your bankroll boost is quick and easy.

Below is a breakdown of the current new user promotion:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Splash Promo Code WTOP Details

New Splash customers looking to find value on the upcoming MLB slate can take advantage of this incredibly generous welcome offer. By creating an account and making a minimum initial deposit of $50, players will receive a 50% deposit match, capped at a maximum bonus of $500. This promotion is a fantastic way to instantly scale your starting bankroll, giving you extra capital to build your entries for exciting matchups like the Cincinnati Reds visiting the New York Yankees or the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

To successfully claim this offer, you must be a first-time user on the Splash platform and be physically located in a participating state. Age requirements also apply depending on your location: players must be 18+ in most eligible states, 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Whether you are hunting for longshot props or backing heavy favorites, this deposit match ensures you are fully loaded for a big day of baseball.

How to Use Your Splash Bonus Tonight

With your bankroll boosted by the deposit match, you have plenty of options to explore on tonight’s ET slate. We always look beyond the surface to identify market inefficiencies. Below is a breakdown of the current lines for the starting pitchers’ strikeout props and the hitting props for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Cam Schlittler N/A 6.5 Rhett Lowder N/A 4.5 Jacob Misiorowski N/A 8.5 Martín Pérez N/A 3.5 Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A Ryan McMahon 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Matt McLain 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to allocate your matched deposit, examining recent player trends and situational context can provide a distinct analytical edge. In the Yankees’ matchup against the Reds, third baseman Ryan McMahon looks poised to clear his 0.5 hits prop. McMahon has successfully recorded a hit in four of his last five games against Cincinnati, averaging exactly 1.0 hit per contest against them. On the other side of the diamond, Cincinnati’s Matt McLain is also riding a hot streak, exceeding 0.5 hits in six of his last 10 games, suggesting the over could be a smart play. Conversely, Reds outfielder Spencer Steer has struggled at the plate recently, failing to register a hit in four of his last five appearances, making the under on his hits prop a tempting option.

On the mound, Braves starter Martín Pérez stands out as an excellent value play. Set at 3.5 strikeouts, the underlying data strongly supports the over; Pérez has cleared this mark in 16 of his last 23 starts overall (averaging 4.1 Ks per game) and in four of his last six home starts.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP50

To get started and unlock your bonuses ahead of tonight’s MLB schedule, new users must follow a few simple steps. Most importantly, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up to claim this specific bonus.

Register: Begin by creating a new account. The platform will ask for standard personal information to safely verify your identity and location. Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the secure payment methods provided in order to activate the offer.

The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500. Keep in mind that your very first deposit is the one that will be matched by Splash. Because this is a 50% match, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is exactly how you will receive the maximum $500 in bonus funds.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the deposit match—that is simply the cap on what Splash is willing to match. For example, you could choose to deposit just $50 (the minimum requirement) and get exactly $25 matched in bonus funds to start building your analytical entries for the night.