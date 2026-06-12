Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Deposit Bonus for World Cup, MLB + NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Splash promo code WTOP to claim up to $500 in deposit bonuses for the World Cup, MLB, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final or any other sport. Click here to activate this offer.

By creating your new account, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses to utilize on the different World Cup daily fantasy sports (DFS) markets available on Splash. This introductory promotion is designed specifically for first-time players, providing the perfect opportunity to maximize your initial deposit and build your first entry around the USA and Paraguay matchup.

Secure $500 in Deposit Bonuses With Splash Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get started, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Below is a complete overview of the introductory offer available to new players:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2026

New Splash customers looking to get in on the action for the USA vs. Paraguay game can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome bonus. By utilizing the Splash promo code WTOP before the match begins, you can secure a 50% deposit match up to $500 to use across various World Cup markets.

To activate the bonus, users simply need to create their account and make a minimum deposit of $50. Please note that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, eligible state to claim the rewards.

World Cup: USA vs. Paraguay Preview

Christian Pulisic and Miguel Almirón are two of the biggest stars in this matchup, but it can oftentimes be the role players who step up to have a moment in the World Cup. Look for players like Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest or Antonee Robinson to break through in this opening fixture. The opening games of the World Cup are typically defensive battles, but don’t be surprised if the US Men’s National Team has a lift playing in front of its home crowd.

Beyond the World Cup, Splash offers a comprehensive suite of DFS markets for fans of the NBA, NHL, and MLB. Whether you are building entries around basketball player props, hockey shots on goal, or baseball total bases, the platform provides year-round action across all major North American sports leagues.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay matchup is a quick and simple process. Be sure that promo code WTOP is entered during registration to ensure you are eligible for the bonus.

To get started, you will need to create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Once your account is verified, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer.

Keep in mind that your very first deposit is the one that will be matched by Splash at a 50% rate, up to $500. Because of this structure, you shouldn’t deposit only the $50 minimum unless that is all you want matched (which would yield a $25 bonus). Making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value of the Splash bonus.