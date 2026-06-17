Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus Match for England-Croatia, World Cup Picks

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Sign up using the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus (get started here), and dive into all MLB and World Cup games today.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for $500 Deposit Match

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 (min $50 deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Claiming the Splash promo code is a straightforward process for new users looking to capitalize on today’s MLB action. By making a minimum deposit of $50, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This extra site credit provides fantastic flexibility as you build your entries around tonight’s pitching matchups and look for longshot value in the player prop market. You can use your bonus funds to target Max Scherzer as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox, or fade the consensus projections with Carlos Rodón and the 44-win New York Yankees as they host the Chicago White Sox.

It goes without saying, but this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers located in participating regions. To successfully claim the deposit match, users must meet the required age limits for their respective locations. Ensure you meet these criteria before signing up to lock in your bonus ahead of the first pitch.

Use Splash for Player Prop Entries Today

Player Hits Strikeouts Max Scherzer (TOR) N/A 3.5 Carlos Rodón (NYY) N/A 6.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5 N/A Luis Arraez (SF) 1.5 N/A George Springer (TOR) 1.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras (BOS) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 1.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) 1.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A

With your Splash bonus funds locked in, tonight’s MLB slate offers several compelling player props to target. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and for the featured matchup between the Blue Jays and Red Sox, underlying metrics strongly support Max Scherzer exceeding his strikeout line. The veteran right-hander has cleared 3.5 strikeouts in three of his last four outings, including four of his last five starts on the road.

Toronto’s George Springer has recorded a hit in four of his last five games, averaging 1.2 hits per game over that stretch. Similarly, Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras enter tonight riding hot streaks; both have exceeded 0.5 hits in 80% and 75% of their recent matchups, respectively.

If you are evaluating the Yankees matchup, Cody Bellinger is a standout choice to record a hit against Carlos Rodón. Bellinger has eclipsed 0.5 hits in four of his last five contests, showing clear value. Finally, Luis Arraez of the Giants remains one of the most reliable targets on the board, boasting a massive 89% cover rate for his hit prop over his last nine games.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with Splash and claiming your bonus for tonight’s MLB action is a quick and seamless process. To activate the offer, simply download the Splash app or navigate to their platform and create a new account. You will be asked to register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to make a minimum first-time deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. The Splash welcome offer delivers a 50% deposit match up to $500. Because Splash matches half of your initial deposit up to the cap, funding your account with $1,000 is the way to receive the maximum deposit match value.

However, it does stand to reason that users are not required to deposit the full $1,000 to benefit from the deposit match—that is simply the deposit amount needed to maximize the $500 cap. For example, you could opt to deposit the $50 minimum. If you do, Splash will match that initial deposit with $25 in bonus funds. Once your funds are loaded and matched, your account is fully primed to build value-driven entries for the Blue Jays, Red Sox, or any other team taking the field on tonight’s Eastern Time schedule.