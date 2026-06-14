Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 + World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of our Splash promo code WTOP and qualify for a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

While the platform allows users to focus entirely on the World Cup and UFC, or explore the different MLB markets available on Splash, this specific welcome offer provides an excellent way to build your bankroll for the upcoming baseball slate. Don’t miss out on the chance to get in ont he action.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for Daily Fantasy Sports

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants matchup, the latest Splash promo code offers exceptional value. When new Splash customers create an account using the promo code WTOP and make a qualifying minimum deposit of $50, they automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses. In addition to the bonus funds, users unlock a 100% QuickPicks boost to apply to their preferred daily fantasy sports predictions.

This welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. To qualify for the promotion, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is fully registered and funded, you will be perfectly positioned to tackle the daily fantasy sports markets with a boosted bankroll.

Sunday MLB DFS Projections

Below is a look at the strikeout projections for the starting pitchers, alongside the total hits lines for eight of the biggest bats stepping into the box.

Player Hits Strikeouts Logan Webb N/A 5.5 Ryan Rolison N/A N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong 0.5 N/A Rafael Devers 0.5 N/A Alex Bregman 0.5 N/A Matt Chapman 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez 1.5 N/A Michael Conforto 0.5 N/A

Logan Webb (O/U 5.5 Strikeouts): Webb’s strikeout line rests at 5.5. While the starting pitcher has comfortably exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last seven home starts, the data suggests caution. Webb has failed to cross the 5.5-strikeout threshold in two consecutive matchups against the Chicago Cubs, making the Under a potentially safer daily fantasy sports play.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (O/U 0.5 Hits): The metrics firmly expect a hit from Crow-Armstrong, and recent trends back that up. He comes into this matchup hot, having exceeded 0.5 hits in four straight games.

Michael Conforto (O/U 0.5 Hits): Conforto presents an intriguing option for over 0.5 hits. The designated hitter has been incredibly reliable in away matchups, logging at least one hit in 12 of his last 15 road games (an 80% cover rate). The data strongly supports him continuing that trend in this upcoming contest.

Rafael Devers (O/U 0.5 Hits): Devers sits at a 0.5 projection to record a hit, but trend-focused DFS players might look closely at his recent slump. He has failed to record a hit in four of his last six games, which may entice users to explore the Under for their QuickPicks entry.

How to Redeem Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Cubs-Giants matchup is a simple process. To unlock your deposit match and get your QuickPicks boost, follow these easy steps:

Create and register a new account with Splash by entering standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a first-time deposit of at least $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.

It is important to note that your first deposit is the one that will be matched 50% by Splash up to $500 in bonuses. Do not make the minimum $50 deposit unless that is the exact amount you want matched. To receive the maximum deposit match value, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.