Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Netherlands-Sweden, World Cup, MLB Picks

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Sign up with the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup entries Saturday. Use this link here to get started.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Entries

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NE. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing value right out of the gate. New Splash customers can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer featuring a 50% deposit match up to $500. Once your account is funded, your matched bonus credits will be ready to deploy on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are constructing entries around the Milwaukee Brewers at the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Nationals visiting the Tampa Bay Rays, or the late matchup between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, this promo gives you the flexibility to chase high-value player projections.

It goes without saying that this offer is strictly available to new Splash customers who meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. Players must be physically located in a participating state and meet the minimum age limits to claim the deposit match. Ensure you review the terms and verify your eligibility before finalizing your initial deposit.

How to Use Your Splash Bonus Offer Tonight

Whether you are building your QuickPicks entries around pitchers fanning batters or sluggers making solid contact, the Brewers vs. Braves matchup provides plenty of analytical value. Below is a look at the lines for tonight’s biggest stars.

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale (ATL) N/A 7.5 Kyle Harrison (MIL) N/A 5.5 Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies (ATL) 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) 0.5 N/A William Contreras (MIL) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Brice Turang (MIL) 0.5 N/A Mike Yastrzemski (ATL) 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your Splash deposit match, digging into recent prop trends can help guide your selections. On the mound, the underlying data suggests leaning toward the under for both starting pitchers. Braves ace Chris Sale has failed to exceed 7.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts, averaging just 6.5 punchouts in that span. Meanwhile, Brewers starter Kyle Harrison has a strikeout prop line set at 5.5.

At the plate, Austin Riley stands out as a premier candidate to record a hit. The Atlanta infielder has exceeded 0.5 hits in six consecutive games against Milwaukee, averaging a stellar 1.8 hits per contest in that stretch. For the Brewers, Christian Yelich is riding a hot streak away from home, securing at least one hit in four straight road games.

Conversely, we’ve seen time and time again that knowing who to fade is just as important. It does stand to reason that you may find serious value in fading William Contreras tonight; the Milwaukee backstop has failed to register a single hit in three of his last four games on the road.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and getting ready for the diamond is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock the offer, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

First, you will need to download the app or navigate to the Splash platform to create and register a new account. During registration, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Once your account is active, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

Because this is a 50% match, making an initial deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the absolute maximum deposit match value of $500.

However, users certainly do not have to deposit the full amount to take advantage of the offer—that $500 figure is simply the maximum cap Splash will match. For example, you could deposit the $50 minimum and get $25 matched in bonus funds to jumpstart your MLB entries.