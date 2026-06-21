Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Father’s Day MLB, World Cup Picks

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Sign up using the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus for all of today’s MLB and World Cup games. Use this link here to get started.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for 50% Deposit Match up to $500

Before building your entries for today’s exciting slate—whether you are backing Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs (40-36) as they host Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays (37-39), or looking toward Emmet Sheehan’s Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (35-42)—review the essential details of the Splash sign-up offer below.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Claiming the Splash promo code gives you a significant analytical edge right in time for today’s MLB action. When new users register and make a qualifying minimum deposit of $50, they automatically unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This extra value gives you more flexibility to create daily fantasy entries featuring today’s top starting pitchers. You can confidently build a lineup around Shota Imanaga and Dylan Cease, or use your matched funds to target Emmet Sheehan and Brandon Young in the late-night clash between the Dodgers and Orioles.

Before locking in your MLB picks, it is important to verify that you meet the necessary eligibility criteria. This welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers located in participating states. Users must be 18+ in most eligible states to play, though specific age requirements apply in certain jurisdictions. Players must be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, or 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA to legally participate and claim the deposit match.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

With your deposit match secured, it is time to build your entry. We put a lot of stock in situational context, and the underlying data offers some compelling angles for tonight’s biggest stars across the Eastern Time slate. Here is a look at the current lines for ten marquee players:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga – 4.5 Dylan Cease – 6.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0.5 – Shohei Ohtani 1.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Freddie Freeman 0.5 – Gunnar Henderson 0.5 – George Springer 0.5 – Ian Happ 0.5 – Nico Hoerner 0.5 –

Starting with the pitchers, Shota Imanaga has a strikeout line set at 4.5. He could be a good pitcher to back tonight, as the Cubs starter has eclipsed 4.5 strikeouts in 19 of his last 28 games while averaging 6.0 punchouts per contest. We’ve seen time and time again that market inefficiencies often show up with rookies, and this prop line feels a bit short. Conversely, Dylan Cease faces a polarizing 6.5 strikeout line. While he has exceeded 6.5 Ks in two straight starts specifically against Chicago, he has actually fallen short of that mark in 9 of his last 13 games overall.

Looking at the batters, the performance trends offer sharp contrasts. Chicago’s Ian Happ is riding a hot streak, having recorded a hit in four straight games.

Meanwhile, you might want to tread carefully with Orioles standout Gunnar Henderson. Despite his immense talent, recent prop trends indicate a cold spell; Henderson has failed to record a hit in 12 of his last 18 games.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP

To get started and claim this exclusive promotion, new users must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. You will first need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the eligibility requirements.

Once your account is successfully registered, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. The Splash welcome promotion provides a 50% deposit match up to $500.

It is important to note that Splash will only match your very first transaction. Because the match is 50%, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is the only way to receive the maximum $500 deposit match value. However, users do not have to deposit the full amount to get in on the action—that $500 figure is simply the maximum amount Splash is willing to match. For example, you could opt to deposit the $50 minimum and get $25 matched in bonus funds to use on today’s MLB player props.