Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 NBA Deposit Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock up to $500 in deposit bonuses ahead of the upcoming NBA Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks by using Splash promo code WTOP. Click here to redeem this offer.

By taking advantage of this promotion, new users receive a 50% deposit match up to $500 to use on Splash’s daily fantasy markets. Claiming this welcome offer before tip-off allows you to immediately put your deposit match into action and build your entries for the next NBA game.

Claim $500 Deposit Bonus With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

To unlock the Splash welcome offer, new customers must make a minimum initial deposit of $50. Once your account is funded, Splash will match that deposit by 50% up to a maximum of $500. Putting this bonus to use is a great way to build your entries ahead of the upcoming showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, scheduled for June 10, 2026.

Keep in mind that this specific promotion is strictly reserved for new Splash customers. To successfully claim your deposit match, you must meet the platform’s legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Splash is authorized to operate.

NBA Finals Game 4 DFS Projections

If you are looking to put your Splash NBA promo to use, the matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs offers plenty of star power across daily fantasy markets. Here is a look at the five highest projected scorers for this matchup based on their current consensus totals.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 5.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 6.5 4.5

Jalen Brunson (NYK): Brunson enters with a point total of 26.5. DFS market projections suggest a high probability that the Knicks’ dynamic guard will eclipse his projected total, reflecting his central role in the New York offense.

Victor Wembanyama (SAS): The Spurs big man has the highest total on the board at 27.5 points. However, this number presents a tight market. Consensus projections show this as a near coin-flip, meaning daily fantasy players will need to weigh his elite scoring ceiling against the Knicks’ defensive pressure.

Beyond the hardwood, your Splash deposit match can also be used across other sports. The platform offers robust daily fantasy markets for both the NHL and MLB, allowing you to diversify your entries with hockey and baseball projections alongside your NBA selections.

How to Activate Splash Promo Code WTOP

To get started and activate this offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, promo code WTOP is required. Simply head to the Splash site to create and register your new account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to make a first-time deposit of at least $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. This initial transaction is critical because your first deposit is exactly what will be matched by Splash at 50%, up to a maximum of $500.

Keep in mind that you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to qualify for the deposit match; that is merely the amount required to receive the maximum $500 in bonus funds. For instance, if you deposit $100, Splash will match you with $50 in bonus funds. However, do not just deposit the $50 minimum unless that is all you want matched (which would yield a $25 bonus). Making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is the optimal way to receive the maximum deposit match value out of the Splash bonus. Ensure your account is funded properly so you can take full advantage of your bonus funds on the upcoming NBA action.