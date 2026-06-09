Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus Match for MLB, Stanley Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can sign up with Splash promo code WTOP and grab $500 in deposit bonuses to use on the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, NBA Finals or any other sport. Click here to begin the registration process.

This promo provides players with a 50% first deposit match. From there, start making picks on the NHL, MLB, NBA Finals, tennis, golf and more. Splash will help new players hit the ground running.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $500 Deposit Bonus

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 (Minimum $50 Deposit) Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2026

Unlocking the Splash promo code gives new players a substantial head start in daily fantasy sports. The current welcome offer grants a 50% deposit match up to $500 to enhance your entries. To qualify, you simply need to make a minimum first deposit of $50. Whether you are backing Eric Lauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers or targeting Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, these bonus funds can be applied directly to the MLB slate.

Tuesday Night MLB DFS Projections

Whether you want to build entries around starting pitchers or rely on the big bats, the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates matchup offers plenty of exciting options. Here is a look at the current daily fantasy projections for some of the most notable players in this game:

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Paul Skenes N/A 6.5 Eric Lauer N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Andy Pages 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A

Looking closely at the pitching matchup, Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes boasts a fantastic 10.54 K/9 rate this season. With his strikeout projection set at 6.5, the data suggests he has a strong chance to eclipse that mark if he can pitch deep into the game. Conversely, Eric Lauer of the Dodgers has struggled to generate swings and misses, holding a much lower 4.22 K/9 rate. Selecting the under on his 4.5 strikeout projection aligns perfectly with his statistical output.

When looking to back hitters for your Splash entries, Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani is a prime target. Ohtani is batting .302 on the season with 70 total hits, making the over on his 0.5 hits line a highly probable outcome. Mookie Betts also offers an intriguing hits projection; while his season average currently sits at just .183, historical output suggests he remains a strong candidate to record at least one hit in this contest. Finally, Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds is another very strong candidate to get on base safely, making the over on his 0.5 hits projection an appealing choice.

Beyond the diamond, users can focus on the different NBA and NHL markets available on Splash to diversify their daily fantasy portfolios. The platform offers comprehensive options for the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final, allowing players to build entries around primary stat categories without having to navigate traditional sports betting formats.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP

Ready to step up to the plate or the court? Getting started with the Splash promo code is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB, NBA, or NHL action, you will first need to create and register a new account.

During the sign-up process, simply provide your standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you input the promo code WTOP when prompted.

Once your account is successfully created, the next step to activate the offer is making a qualifying deposit. You must make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500 to enhance your entries.