Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries Tuesday

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Sign up using the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus via this link here, and start locking in MLB and World Cup entries Tuesday.







Splash Promo Code for WTOP for $500 Bonus Tuesday

Before we dive into the percentages and lock in tonight’s predictions, let’s look at the raw value of this exclusive welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and capitalizing on a deposit match is as good as it gets to boost your trading power.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Using the Splash promo code is an excellent way to maximize your bankroll ahead of tonight’s Eastern Time slate. By making a minimum deposit of $50, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to a maximum bonus of $500. This is the perfect leverage to build a lineup around tonight’s top pitching matchups. You can back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees as they host Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox, or focus on Kodai Senga leading the New York Mets against Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds.

Please keep in mind that this welcome bonus is exclusively available for new Splash customers. To successfully claim the offer, players must be physically located in a participating state and meet the platform’s minimum age requirements.

How to Use Your Splash Bonus Tonight

Before making your trades, analyzing tonight’s player projections can help you identify market inefficiencies and build the optimal entry. Here is a look at the strikeout expectations for tonight’s starting pitchers, along with the hit probabilities for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 5.5 Davis Martin N/A 5.5 Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Sam Antonacci 0.5 N/A Braden Montgomery 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Carson Benge 0.5 N/A

When finalizing your entry, recent data trends provide massive insights into where the true value lies. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole currently carries a line of 5.5 strikeouts. However, we’ve seen time and time again that historical context matters—Cole hasn’t surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven outings, averaging just 4.43 in that span.

On the offensive side, the market is heavily favoring Jasson Domínguez and Cody Bellinger to record a hit. Domínguez has delivered a hit in three of his last four games, a production rate Bellinger exactly mirrors. Conversely, despite his star power, it does stand to reason that you might want to fade Paul Goldschmidt tonight. The veteran infielder is hitless in four straight games against the Chicago White Sox.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Ready to finalize your predictions before the White Sox and Yankees clash tonight on Eastern Time? Securing your extra capital and registering on the platform is a quick and straightforward process.

To activate the offer, you will first need to create a new account. This involves providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. During this registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome rewards.

Once your account is set up, the next step is to make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is critical to note that your first deposit is what will be matched. Because of this, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will extract the absolute maximum deposit match value of $500.

With that said, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the match—that is simply the ceiling. For example, if you choose to deposit just $50 (the minimum required), you would receive $25 in matched funds to bolster your portfolio. Complete your registration, make your qualifying deposit, and get ready to trade when the first pitch is thrown.