Spain left back Álex Grimaldo returns home to join Atlético Madrid from Bayer Leverkusen

MADRID (AP) — Spain left back Alejandro “Álex” Grimaldo is finally returning home after joining Atlético Madrid from Bundesliga side…

MADRID (AP) — Spain left back Alejandro “Álex” Grimaldo is finally returning home after joining Atlético Madrid from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The 30-year-old Grimaldo signed a contract through June 2030, the La Liga team said on Tuesday.

Grimaldo, who was born in Valencia, never played in a top-flight Spanish team. He progressed through youth teams at Atlético Vallbonense, Valencia and Barcelona before joining Portuguese side Benfica, where he rose to prominence and then joined Leverkusen in 2023.

Grimaldo, who can also play as a wingback, central midfielder and attacking midfielder, starred during Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga and German Cup double in 2024. Altogether he scored 30 goals and set up 45 more in 145 appearances for the German team.

“He was undoubtedly a key part of our shared success,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “His style of play was a defining feature of our Werkself, and his free kicks were iconic. For that, we owe him our thanks. We now bid Grima farewell with our best wishes for his time ahead in La Liga.”

Kicker magazine reported Atlético had agreed to pay a transfer fee of 22 million euros ($25 million), potentially rising to 25 million ($28.5 million), for the player who had just one more year on his Leverkusen contract.

Grimaldo has made 14 appearances for Spain and is part of the squad competing at the World Cup.

Marc Cucurella, who joined Atlético’s city rival Real Madrid, has been Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s first choice at left back for the tournament so far.

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