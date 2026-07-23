FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Resets for MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, I’m going to walk you through the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Instead of the standard welcome bonuses you might be used to, FanDuel is now giving you a chance to score up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. Register here to start placing hefty wagers on MLB games.

All you have to do is bet $5 daily for the next five days, and you’ll receive $200 in Bet Resets for every day you qualify. Whether we are handicapping tonight’s tightly contested matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, or looking to fade the morning line chalk in the Rays vs. Blue Jays game, this bonus gives us a real chance at a nice pay day.

Use $1,000 in Bet Reset with the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 Daily for 5 Days & Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 23, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this offer works so we can maximize our edge. When you sign up as a new FanDuel customer and commit to placing at least a $5 wager every day for five consecutive days, FanDuel sets you up with up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens (awarded as $200 in Bet Resets for each day you qualify).

The true beauty of this promotion is the flexibility it offers right out of the gate. There is absolutely no odds limit on your qualifying real-money wagers. I love using this kind of freedom to either take a shot on a heavy favorite to build early momentum, or perhaps keying a live underdog in a larger parlay to chase a bigger payout without the usual stress.

Grab Another $25 Bonus with FanDuel Predicts

Before we dive into tonight’s traditional odds, there’s another great tool I want to share with you. Right now, you can secure a quick $25 bonus just by signing up here for FanDuel Predicts.

If you enjoy handicapping the game within the game, this peer-to-peer exchange lets you trade directly on specific MLB outcomes. It’s a fantastic, strategic way to diversify your betting portfolio beyond standard moneylines and runlines, giving us even more avenues to lock in a profit.

MLB Moneylines, Runlines and Totals for Thursday

Whether you want to lock in the heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog with some serious value, tonight’s MLB slate is packed with opportunity. Here is a look at the consensus odds for the games we’re targeting:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays TB: -111 TOR: -107 TB: -1.5 (+148) TOR: +1.5 (-178) 8.5 (O: -111 / U: -109) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals AZ: +104 STL: -124 AZ: +1.5 (-189) STL: -1.5 (+158) 8 (O: -106 / U: -114) Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers KC: +171 DET: -207 KC: +1.5 (-122) DET: -1.5 (+101) 8.5 (O: -104 / U: -116)

Game of the Night: Diamondbacks @ Cardinals

I’m placing my bets tonight on this fantastic matchup at Busch Stadium. The Arizona Diamondbacks (53-49) roll into town to face the St. Louis Cardinals (52-49), and on paper, this one projects to be a tightly contested battle.

Both squads share an identical .240 team batting average, but the Cardinals bring a bit more pop to the plate, having slugged 110 home runs on the season compared to Arizona’s 100. On the mound, Arizona hands the ball to probable starter Brandon Pfaadt, who will have to navigate that St. Louis power. The Cardinals will counter with Michael McGreevy. McGreevy benefits from pitching behind a St. Louis staff that owns a solid 4.118 cumulative ERA, slightly edging out the Diamondbacks’ 4.208 team ERA.

If you are looking to place your $5 qualifying bet on this matchup, here is exactly how your potential profits shake out based on the lines:

Moneyline Payouts:

A $5 bet on the Cardinals (-124) would win $4.03 in profit.

would win in profit. A $5 bet on the Diamondbacks (+104) would win $5.20 in profit.

Runline (Spread) Payouts:

If we lay the runs, a $5 bet on the Cardinals -1.5 (+158) would yield a $7.90 profit if they win by two or more runs.

would yield a profit if they win by two or more runs. Taking the insurance, a $5 bet on the Diamondbacks +1.5 (-189) would return a $2.65 profit if they keep the game within a single run or win outright.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Register

Ready to get started? I promise it’s incredibly straightforward, and remember, absolutely no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get in on the action.

To claim the offer, new users simply need to follow my lead with these easy steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 a day for the next 5 consecutive days.

Because there is no odds limit on your initial real-money wagers, we have total freedom to back heavy favorites or swing for the fences on big underdogs. For every day you meet that $5 betting requirement over your first five days, you’ll be awarded $200 in Bet Resets—totaling up to $1,000. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.