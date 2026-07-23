Luka Modrić stays another season at AC Milan when Croatia great will turn 41 after 5th World Cup

MILAN (AP) — Croatia captain Luka Modrić signed up Thursday for one more season with AC Milan when he will…

MILAN (AP) — Croatia captain Luka Modrić signed up Thursday for one more season with AC Milan when he will turn 41 in a standout career.

Milan announced the news after Modrić returned from his fifth World Cup, where he started all four games leading Croatia and passed 200 appearances for the national team.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner was still on the field after 109 minutes when Croatia’s tournament controversially ended with a disallowed goal in a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the round of 32.

“One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt,” Milan said in a statement.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A in Modrić’s first season at San Siro and will play in the Europa League this season under new coach Ruben Amorim.

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