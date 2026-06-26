Saudi Arabia 0, Cape Verde 0

|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cape Verde
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Nawaf Alaqidi, Ahmed Alkassar; Cape Verde, Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ Dos Santos.
Yellow Cards_Abdulhamid, Saudi Arabia, 4th; Pina, Cape Verde, 8th; Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia, 67th; Albrikan, Saudi Arabia, 90th+3.
Referee_Francois Letexier. Assistant Referees_Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni, Marco Di Bello. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.
A_68,278.
___
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