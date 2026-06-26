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Saudi Arabia 0, Cape Verde 0

The Associated Press

June 26, 2026, 10:06 PM

Saudi Arabia 0 0 0
Cape Verde 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Nawaf Alaqidi, Ahmed Alkassar; Cape Verde, Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ Dos Santos.

Yellow Cards_Abdulhamid, Saudi Arabia, 4th; Pina, Cape Verde, 8th; Aldawsari, Saudi Arabia, 67th; Albrikan, Saudi Arabia, 90th+3.

Referee_Francois Letexier. Assistant Referees_Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni, Marco Di Bello. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.

A_68,278.

___

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